Dolores K. Blake
Dolores "Dodie" K. Blake, age 77 years of Oswego, IL passed away on May 11, 2020 at Bickford of Oswego. She was born August 5, 1942 in Kewanee, IL the daughter of the late Frederick J. and Florence R. nee Manthe Wiley.

She was a graduate of Kewanee High School Class of 1960, an engraver for the local trophy shop in Oswego, IL for 35 years, longtime member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, a former Mother of Twin Club, Brownie and Girl Scout Leaders and PTA.

She is survived by her four daughters, Pam (Jerry) Weaver, Diana (Shane Medzunas) Mewmaw, Donna (Greg) Mason, Debbie (Steve) Klonowski; five grandchildren Brittney (Tad) Keely, Becky (Scott) Stark, Stephanie Mewmaw, Abbey (David) Yoder, Chandler (Fiance Lexi Gonzalez) Mason, one great grandson, Kobane Keely, a sister Marilyn Reiff, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Everett and one brother John Wiley.

Due to COVID-19 regulations a private family visitation will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 1:00–4:00 P.M. followed by cremation and burial at the Oswego Township Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd, P. O. Box 695, Oswego, IL 60543.

For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com



Published in Beacon News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Oswego Township Cemetery
MAY
14
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
