Dolores M. Simonek, 88, of Aurora, IL passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born April 15, 1931 in Chicago, IL.
She is survived by her husband of sixty four years, Raymond J. Simonek; four children, Donna (Christopher) Mangold, Terese (Hugo) Gravenhorst, Karen (Richard) Karas, Richard (Julie Ryan) Simonek; five grandchildren, Abigail (Ian) Gravenhorst Strug, Meredith (Ryan) Mangold Gildersleeve, Eleanor Gravenhorst, Ricky Karas, Phillip Karas; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Stella (Semik) Partyka; two brothers, Richard Partyka and Gerald (late Marlene) Partyka.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 701 S Eola Rd, Aurora, IL 60504, where Dolores and Raymond were founding members. Fr. Gerald Tivy will officiate with interment at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego, IL.
Memorial contributions in Dolores' name may be made to the Fox Knoll Activity Department and please indicate "restricted donation" on the check, 421 North Lake Street, Aurora, IL 60506 .
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 10, 2020