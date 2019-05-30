Dolores M. Vlakancic, 85, of North Aurora passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva. Dolores was born July 31, 1933 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Jacob and Anna (nee Wiegel) Schaefer. She was united in marriage to Robert Vlakancic August 22, 1953 in Aurora, IL. Dolores was a very active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus Woman's Auxiliary. She loved to help others and give back to her community. She volunteered at Meals on Wheels and the Michealsen Health Care. In her early years she played softball, golfed and bowled for many years. Family was most important to her, she enjoyed endless hours babysitting for her many grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all, and remembered for her baking talents, her compassion for all, and her fierce convictions. She is survived by her husband Robert; four children Paul Vlakancic, Mark (Sue) Vlakancic, Ann (Fiancé Dave Forler) MacGregor, Joan (Chris) Minnis; nine grandchildren, Jacob (Bridget) Vlakancic, Ashley Vlakancic, Sarah (Andy) Guzauskas, Alex (Melissa) Vlakancic, Crystal (Nate) Nagy, Amanda (Fiancé Dominique Robinson) MacGregor, Ben Minnis, Katie (Fiancé Scott Marchetti) Minnis and Zack Minnis; three great-grandchildren, Alexis Nagy, and George and Henry Vlakancic; four siblings, Annie Deutsch, Regina Esser, Rev. Bernard Schaefer, OSB, and Ray Schaefer; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a special care giver Margie Hearn. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son John Vlakancic and daughter Clare Vlakancic-Thompson; her brothers, Al and Fritz Schaefer, and two sisters Katie Beckman and Barb Linden. Visitation will be held 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. Funeral services will begin with prayers 10:00 A.M. Monday, June 3, 2019 from Moss Family Funeral Home before proceeding to Holy Cross Catholic Church 2300 Main Street Batavia, IL to celebrate Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Geneva, IL. Memorial contributions may be direct to the donor's favorite charity. For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Homes 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 30, 2019