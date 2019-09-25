|
|
ROCK FALLS – Dona J. McLaughlin, age 86, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Sauk Valley Senior Living and Rehab.
Dona was born on October 24, 1932 in New Holland the daughter of Chris W. and Leona E. (Maacks) Puls. She married Delain McLaughlin on December 17, 1955 in Rock Falls. He died November 13, 2015. Dona graduated Salutatorian from Middletown High School and attended Illinois State University. She taught school at East Coloma School for 3 years and 26 years at Gustafson School in Batavia. Dona was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rock Falls and a former member of Batavia Moose Lodge #722. She did retail work and demonstrations for different stores.
Survivors include, one daughter, Cynthia Mroz of Rock Falls; one son, Frank (Jan) McLaughlin of Henderson, Nev.; four grandchildren, Michelle Felt, Freddy Hansford, Chris McLaughlin and Paul Mroz; one great grandson, Julian Mroz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Eldon Puls; two sisters, Bonnie Raths and Carol Buckels.
There are no services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 25, 2019