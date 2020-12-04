Dona R. Seppelfrick-Spencer of Aurora, Illinois passed away December 2, 2020. She was born July 26, 1940 and grew up in Aurora and Kansas City, Missouri. After graduating high school, she and her parents permanently settled in Aurora.
She married Dale N. Seppelfrick of Aurora on January 12, 1963 and they had two sons, Dean and Donald, over the next two years. Their marriage was one of mutual respect and could truly be described as happy. This relationship extended into the professional world. Together they owned and operated a number of businesses. Dale N. Seppelfrick and Sons, a construction company, build several hundred of the business and homes in the Aurora area over its 15 years history. The Aurora Cycle Factory brought the first Suzuki Motorcycle franchise to Aurora in the mid 1970's. Both of these endeavors introduced them to hundreds of colleagues and clients who they happily called their friends. Our family, even to this day, is blessed by having known so many fine people.
Dale's and Dona's teamwork, his vision and determination with her prudence and reserve, leave an enduring legacy for their sons and family. Dale and Dona were committed parishioners of Saint Rita of Cascia Catholic Church. She fondly looked back on her work in the CCD program. She remained a member of the parish until the time of her death.
Dona lost her first husband, Dale, in 1981. In the subsequent years, she devoted herself to raising her sons and caring for her parent. Professionally, she became a licensed Real estate and insurance agent and went to work for Hutchinson Reality.
Through a mutual friend at the office, Dona had the good fortune of meeting James M. Spencer, Sr., who was recently widowed. It took a few years but she finally accepted his proposal; they married in January 1993 in the CCU unit of Mercy Center, a month before their official wedding date. It was terribly romantic and made the front page of this newspaper. Each took special joy in sharing in one another's children and grandchildren from their first marriages and our families enjoy this extended love granted by this union. They shared these later years traveling and caring for each other. She found a special pride in Jim's life of military service. Dona was widowed a second time in 2007.
Although she faced numerous physical challenges in the remaining years of her life, Dona remained involved in the lives of both her family and friends. This only makes her absence more profound and she will be dearly missed.
Dona is survived by her two sons, Dean Seppelfrick of Aurora and Donald and Amy Seppelfrick of Plano and their son Benjamin Seppelfrick. She is also survived by James Spencer's daughter, Rebecca Spencer (Ron Scaffidi) and four grandchildren, Josh, Lindsey, Lizbeth and James III.
Dona is preceded in death by her two husbands, Dale N. Seppelfrick and James M. Spencer, Sr, and a granddaughter, Katie Seppelfrick, and her parents, Raymond "Pete" and Violet "Vi" LeToski.
Visitation will be held on Sunday December 6, 2020 from 2 PM – 5 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church, 750 Old Indian Trail, Aurora, IL 60506 followed by a burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
