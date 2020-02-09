|
Donald Anthony Harker, 66, of Montgomery, IL, was born on January 6, 1954 and went to be with our Lord on January 24, 2020. He was a 1972 graduate of West Aurora High School. He later graduated from Aurora Barber College. After working at various barbershops, he started his own business, The Accent Barbershop and Beauty Salon in Geneva, IL.
In his spare time, Don enjoyed woodworking, playing his guitar, and motorcycles.
He is survived by his son, Andrew Harker of Montgomery, IL; his mother, Reba Harker of Montgomery, IL; his brother, Daniel (Joy) Harker of Aurora, IL; his sister, Debra Harker of Yorkville, IL; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Harker Sr., and his former wife and mother of Andrew, Cassandra (Lee) Janoski.
A private celebration of life will be held on February 22, 2020 at 1500 Briarcliff Rd., Montgomery, IL.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. 630-897-9291.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 9, 2020