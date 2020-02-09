Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Donald A. Harker


1954 - 2020
Donald A. Harker Obituary
Donald Anthony Harker, 66, of Montgomery, IL, was born on January 6, 1954 and went to be with our Lord on January 24, 2020. He was a 1972 graduate of West Aurora High School. He later graduated from Aurora Barber College. After working at various barbershops, he started his own business, The Accent Barbershop and Beauty Salon in Geneva, IL.

In his spare time, Don enjoyed woodworking, playing his guitar, and motorcycles.

He is survived by his son, Andrew Harker of Montgomery, IL; his mother, Reba Harker of Montgomery, IL; his brother, Daniel (Joy) Harker of Aurora, IL; his sister, Debra Harker of Yorkville, IL; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Harker Sr., and his former wife and mother of Andrew, Cassandra (Lee) Janoski.

A private celebration of life will be held on February 22, 2020 at 1500 Briarcliff Rd., Montgomery, IL.

Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. 630-897-9291.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 9, 2020
