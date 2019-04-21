Donald B. Harper, a long-time resident of Naperville, passed peacefully at the age of 97 on Tuesday night, April 16th, 2019. Donald was born in Earlville, Illinois and soon after marrying the love of his life, Evelyn Yackley, in 1942, Donald served in World War II from 1942-1945. He was part of the 851st Engineer Aviation Battalion building and repairing fighter-bomber runways in battle zones located behind enemy lines in Germany and also in parts of Allied France and England¬–a vital effort that greatly contributed to the Allied victory in Europe. Upon his return to the United States, he began working for the DuPage Boiler Works. Then in 1958 while working for the boiler works, he established a used-car and auto repair business with his wife Evelyn becoming the "working man's friend". Donald was always there to lend a hand, share a story, or offer a laugh. His friendly and playful character will be sincerely missed. Donald is survived by his son, Donald "Butch" Harper, Jr. and wife Terry, daughter, Sandy Harper and husband, Skip Mondry; his grandson, Jody Harper and wife, Zara Harper; his granddaughters, Cheryl (Pasbach) Gretz and husband Brian, Sheena Ellis, Terina Ellis, and Heather Ellis; his 12 great-grandchildren, Arlene and Chelsea (children of Jody Harper), Kayla and Kyler Ellis (children of Sheena Ellis), Trent and Takoda Ellis (children of Terina Ellis), Bailey (child of Heather Ellis), Brandon Harper, Allison Harper and Grant Harper (children of the late Corey Harper) and also, Taylor Gretz and Jeremy Gretz (children of Cheryl and Brian Gretz); and his great-great grandchildren, Cameron and Jordan (children of Arlene Harper). With his passing he joins his loving wife of 58 years, Evelyn (nee Yackley) Harper; his grandson, Cory Harper and granddaughters, Evelyn Ellis and Amy Pasbach; his father, Clarence Harper and mother, Gladys Marie (nee Emmons) Harper, his brother, Hobart Harper, and sister, Lola Goff. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25th from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26th at 10:00 AM at the funeral home chapel. Following the services, Donald will be interred next to his wife, Evelyn, at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Naperville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Dementia Society of America PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901or visit www.dementiasociety.org/donate For more information please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary