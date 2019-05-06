Donald B. Wiggins, age 96 of Plano, IL passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Provena Mercy Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born on January 13, 1923 in Wheaton, IL the son of Donald and Rachel (Cox) Wiggins. Donald was united in marriage to the former Miss Gertrude Becket and they spent many years happily together until her passing in 1989. Mr. Wiggins served his country proudly with the United States Marines during World War II. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Aurora, IL. Don was employed, for many years, as a General Manager with Vendo Corp in Aurora, IL. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed playing golf with his sons. Don was a loving husband, father, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.Donald is survived by his sons, Mark Wiggins and James Wiggins, both of Plano, IL; his brothers, Larry Wiggins and Dennis (Cory) Wiggins, both of Aurora, IL; also several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Rachel Wiggins; his wife, Gertrude Wiggins; and eight siblings.Funeral Services will be private.Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 552-7211. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 6, 2019