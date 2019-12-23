|
|
Donald E. Ament, age 92, of Yorkville, IL passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at home. He was born in Aurora on August 21, 1927, the son of John Chester and Marguerite Ament. He graduated from Yorkville High School in 1945.
Don was united in marriage on November 26, 1948 to Beverly A. Woolley and they spent many years together until her passing on July 22, 2018. Don was a long time member of the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ and spent many years volunteering at the church in many capacities. He was a farmer and insurance agent in the local area until his retirement. He served on the Bank of Yorkville board and volunteered with Senior Services of Yorkville. Together with Beverly, he was active in the Chapel on the Green in Yorkville and was an avid collector of Tea Leaf dishware.
He is survived by his son Ross and wife Connie Ellis Ament, grandson Nathan Ellis and his wife Jaimie Ament with great grandsons Noah and Charlie Ament, grandson Jacob Ellis and his wife Meredith Ament with great granddaughter Abigail Ament; and his daughter Nan Maree Miller, grandson Matthew Christopher Miller, grandson Peter Shepard and his wife Bethany Miller; his sister Marjorie Thurow and her husband Louis Thurow and several nieces and nephews and their families.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Beverly, his parents John Chester and Marguerite Ament, his brother J. Robert Ament, and his nephew Steven Ament.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Yorkville Congregational Church, 409 Center Parkway, Yorkville, IL with Reverend Mark Gregory officiating. Interment will follow in the Pavillion Cemetery, Yorkville, IL.
Friends may visit from 10:00 am until the Hour of Service on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the church. Memorials in Donald's name may be directed to the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ or the Chapel on the Green.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 23, 2019