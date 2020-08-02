Donald Edward Reier, of Montgomery, Illinois passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on July 30, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1953 in Aurora, Illinois
Don was a 1971 graduate of Aurora Central Catholic High School, where he was a member of The Chargers baseball team.
Don was employed at Eby Brown where he retired in 2018
He enjoyed playing baseball. He began in his younger years playing Little League through high school. As an adult, Don played softball for Erickson Chiropractic for many years. He had a passion for bowling. He bowled in two leagues for many years. He was an officer in the Aurora Bowling Association and was inducted into the Aurora Bowling Association Hall of Fame on April 7, 2001. His bowling accomplishments include a 300 game in January 4, 2008. He was honored for his 40 consecutive years of bowling at The National Tournament.
Don is survived by his wife Lynda and his two sons Douglas and Adam. In addition he is survived by his sister Elaine Clark and his brother in laws Steve (Cheryl) Wilmot and Mike (Melissa) Wilmot, several nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents George and Dolores (Jungels) Reier.
There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrates Don's life at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. For additional information please contact 630-631-5500 or visit www.daleidenmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's memory to The American Cancer Society
