Donald F. Wheaton, 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born January 29, 1933 in Aurora, son of the late Fred and Dorothy (Baish) Wheaton. He graduated from East Aurora High School. Donald proudly served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Quincy. He worked in the construction field doing drywall. Donald is survived by his daughters, Cindi (Timothy) Tarran of Montgomery and Lynn (Christopher) Hollingsworth of Sugar Grove; grandchildren, Jenna Tarran and Matt Tarran of Montgomery, Jordan (Wilson Johnson) Martner of Peoria and Brooklyn Martner of Sugar Grove; great-granddaughter, Gianna Lynn Johnson of Peoria; sister, Doris (George) Benter of Aurora; brother, Raymond (Dee) Wheaton of Missouri and nephew, Christopher Tudor formerly of Aurora as well as other nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Dovey. The family would especially like to thank Donald's caregivers, Pat, Eva and Dawn for their support and compassion. The visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 3 PM to 7 PM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL, 60554. A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Michael Romanian Catholic Church, 609 N. Lincoln Ave, Aurora, IL, 60505 with a visitation one hour prior to mass. Burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to s Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019