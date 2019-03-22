Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Michael Romanian Catholic Church
609 N. Lincoln Ave.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael Romanian Catholic Church
609 N. Lincoln Ave.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Wheaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald F. Wheaton


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald F. Wheaton Obituary
Donald F. Wheaton, 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born January 29, 1933 in Aurora, son of the late Fred and Dorothy (Baish) Wheaton. He graduated from East Aurora High School. Donald proudly served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Quincy. He worked in the construction field doing drywall. Donald is survived by his daughters, Cindi (Timothy) Tarran of Montgomery and Lynn (Christopher) Hollingsworth of Sugar Grove; grandchildren, Jenna Tarran and Matt Tarran of Montgomery, Jordan (Wilson Johnson) Martner of Peoria and Brooklyn Martner of Sugar Grove; great-granddaughter, Gianna Lynn Johnson of Peoria; sister, Doris (George) Benter of Aurora; brother, Raymond (Dee) Wheaton of Missouri and nephew, Christopher Tudor formerly of Aurora as well as other nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Dovey. The family would especially like to thank Donald's caregivers, Pat, Eva and Dawn for their support and compassion. The visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 3 PM to 7 PM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL, 60554. A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Michael Romanian Catholic Church, 609 N. Lincoln Ave, Aurora, IL, 60505 with a visitation one hour prior to mass. Burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to s Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now