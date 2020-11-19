1/2
Donald John Reilly
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald John Reilly, 92, of Oswego, IL passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL. Born in 1928 to John Felix Reilly and Mary Vogelberger Reilly in Youngstown, OH, Donald served his country honorably in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps. He and his wife, June, raised their family in Morristown, NJ while he worked at ACF Industries as a Manager of the Wage and Incentive Program. He also proudly served on the Business Research Advisory Council, advising the U.S. Department of Labor. Prior to retirement, he and June moved to St. Charles, MO, where they ended up spending 25 enjoyable years together. In 2010, they moved to Oswego, IL to be close to their daughter, Diane.

Don volunteered for many years in Missouri at a food pantry and two different hospitals. He also volunteered at the Kendall County Food Panty in Yorkville, IL until he was 90. Don loved to play golf and the last round of golf he ever played was with his grandson, Reilly. He faithfully watched Notre Dame football. Don was known by family and friends as a storyteller and would have everyone laughing at the unusual things that have happened to him over the years. Don passed his strong faith onto his children and grandchildren. His family was always his priority and he will be truly missed.

Donald is survived by his children James (Nancy) Reilly of Rockaway Township, NJ, Diane (Russ) Gillette of Montgomery, IL, and John (Mona) Reilly of Somerset, NJ; his grandchildren, Reilly and Grace Gillette, Luke and Nina Reilly; and his siblings, Alma (William) McAllister of Morristown, NJ, Marilee (the late James) Fenton of Olathe, KS, and Richard (the late Alicia) Reilly of Hollister, CA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary and his beloved wife of 61 years, June.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543.

A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 9:00 A.M. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial with military honors will follow at Risen Lord Catholic Cemetery in Oswego, IL. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved