Donald John Reilly, 92, of Oswego, IL passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Naperville, IL. Born in 1928 to John Felix Reilly and Mary Vogelberger Reilly in Youngstown, OH, Donald served his country honorably in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps. He and his wife, June, raised their family in Morristown, NJ while he worked at ACF Industries as a Manager of the Wage and Incentive Program. He also proudly served on the Business Research Advisory Council, advising the U.S. Department of Labor. Prior to retirement, he and June moved to St. Charles, MO, where they ended up spending 25 enjoyable years together. In 2010, they moved to Oswego, IL to be close to their daughter, Diane.
Don volunteered for many years in Missouri at a food pantry and two different hospitals. He also volunteered at the Kendall County Food Panty in Yorkville, IL until he was 90. Don loved to play golf and the last round of golf he ever played was with his grandson, Reilly. He faithfully watched Notre Dame football. Don was known by family and friends as a storyteller and would have everyone laughing at the unusual things that have happened to him over the years. Don passed his strong faith onto his children and grandchildren. His family was always his priority and he will be truly missed.
Donald is survived by his children James (Nancy) Reilly of Rockaway Township, NJ, Diane (Russ) Gillette of Montgomery, IL, and John (Mona) Reilly of Somerset, NJ; his grandchildren, Reilly and Grace Gillette, Luke and Nina Reilly; and his siblings, Alma (William) McAllister of Morristown, NJ, Marilee (the late James) Fenton of Olathe, KS, and Richard (the late Alicia) Reilly of Hollister, CA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary and his beloved wife of 61 years, June.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 P.M. at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543.
A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 9:00 A.M. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial with military honors will follow at Risen Lord Catholic Cemetery in Oswego, IL. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com