Donald LeRoy Glossop Jr., 86, of Frisco, TX, passed away October 2, 2019. He was born February 17, 1933, in Aurora, IL, to Helen Marion (Johnson) & Donald LeRoy Glossop Sr. Donald married Marjorie Ann Nelson in Aurora on June 25, 1960. He proudly served in the United States Army. Donald obtained his Engineering Degree from Illinois Institute of Technology & his MBA from University of Michigan. He worked for Ford Motor Company in Detroit, MI, for 43 years where he started his family. He was responsible for many engineering improvements. Most notably he developed & patented the first glass window for a soft top convertible & adjustable gas & brake pedals. He also worked internationally coordinating engineering ideas across Ford Motor Company in Europe & the US, having spent time living in London, England, Cologne, Germany & Turin, Italy.
Outside of work, Don loved sports, particularly baseball, played on intramural teams, coached teams for his children & was an enthusiastic cheerleader for his grandchildren. He was also very supportive of Marge's music & designed travel cases for her steel drum. He & Marge traveled extensively having a particular love for Hawaii & made a point to visit family & friends frequently.
Donald is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Marjorie Glossop; his daughter, Crystal Curry; his son, Dean Glossop & his wife, Sue; his grandchildren, Scott Nelson Curry & Abigail Marie Curry; his brother, Dr. Ronald J. Glossop & his wife, Audrey; his sister, Carol Johnson; several nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Christopher Curry, & his parents, Helen & Donald Glossop Sr.
A memorial service was held at Parson's House in Frisco, on Oct. 4. Visitation was at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home on Oct. 6. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL, 11:00 am on October 14, 2019.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 10, 2019