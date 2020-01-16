Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 S. Broadway
Montgomery, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 S. Broadway
Montgomery, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Devoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Louis Devoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Louis Devoe Obituary
Donald Louis Devoe, age 67, of Montgomery, IL passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Alden of Waterford in Aurora, IL after a courageous battle against cancer. Don graduated from Latin School of Chicago, attended Occidental College, and received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Indiana University. He next worked as a professional musician and later as an entertainment coordinator at the Executive House, one of his father's hotels. Don subsequently switched career paths and spent more than three decades working as a sales representative in the industrial plumbing business, most recently for Ferguson Enterprises. Don's passions were his family, golf, music, Chicago sports teams, and life in general. He was the perpetual optimist who always saw the glass as half-full rather than as half-empty. Don is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughters, Danielle Fournier and Desiree King; stepsons, Travis and Trevor Kinley; 11 grandchildren with one on the way; his brothers, Lawrence and Kenneth and his sister, Linda Brody. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Naomi Devoe. Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1:00 until the time of service at 2:00 pm. with Rabbi Marc Rudolph officiating at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL 60538 For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -