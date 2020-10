Donald R. Conley, Sr., 72, of Aurora, went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1948 in Jonesboro, Arkansas.Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2 P.M. until the service hour of 3 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506.For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to view complete obituary and/or leave an online condolence.