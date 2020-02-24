|
|
Donald Richard Auten, age 77, of Oswego, IL, peacefully passed away with his loving family by his side on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 1, 1942 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Hudson Willard and Marjorie Vivian nee Muschany Auten.
Donald proudly served his country in the US Army from 1961 to 1964. After his honorable discharge, Donald worked as a design engineer for Bosch Power Tools until his retirement. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years Claudia, children Gary (Diane) Auten, Stephen (Amy) Auten, Sonya Leto, grandchildren Autumn, Dominic, Emma, Andrew, Ben, John and William, and a brother James (Beverly) Auten.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother William.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 24, 2020