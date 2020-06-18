Donna Jean Ryker
1935 - 2020
Donna Jean Ryker 84, passed away on June 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Donna was born on August 11, 1935 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Lloyd Sierp and Opal Layton Sierp. Donna was united in marriage to the late Charles Edward Ryker.

Donna is survived by her daughter Pam (Steve) Hansen and granddaughters Katie Hansen and Laura (Cody) Stunkard. Last year Donna was blessed with a beautiful great granddaughter, Myla, who quickly became the light of her life.

Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held at Dupage Cremations and Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00.

In Donna's honor, donations may be made to The Humane Society of Aurora .


Published in Beacon News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
01:00 PM
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
