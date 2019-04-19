Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
River Hills Memorial Park
1650 S. River
Batavia, IL
View Map
Donna K. Kuhns, 76, of Aurora passed away Monday April 15, 2019 at Edward Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born December 14, 1942 in Denison, TX the daughter of the late Amo and Ada Perrin. Donna had two jobs, she was a stay at home mom, who raised two great kids while also being a devoted and faithful wife for 56 years. She received a rating of excellent. Donna is survived by her loving husband, Paul Kuhns; her daughter, Denise (Kevin) Oros; her son, Timothy (Kristi) Kuhns; her five grandchildren, Stephanie (Sean) Noggle, Jordyn Noggle, Joshua Oros, Brenden Kuhns and Paytynn Kuhns; her sister, Linda (Frank) Budra; her brother, Larry (Debbi) Perrin; her niece, Susan (Mark) Ensley; her nephews, Mike Budra, Jeff Perrin and Mark (Tammy) Budra; many other family and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Nicole Oros. Visitation will be held Monday 4-7 p.m. April 22, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il 60506. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 10:30 a.m. April 23, 2019 also at The Healy Chapel. Interment will take place at River Hills Memorial Park. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 19, 2019
