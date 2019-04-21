|
|
Donna K. Kuhns, 76, of Aurora passed away Monday April 15, 2019 at Edward Hospital surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held Monday 4-7 p.m. April 22, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il 60506. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 10:30 a.m. April 23, 2019 also at The Healy Chapel. Interment will take place at River Hills Memorial Park. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 21, 2019