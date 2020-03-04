|
Donna Mora, 69 of Aurora, passed away Monday March 2, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Aurora. She was born October 11, 1950, daughter of Donald and Lucille (Tisler) Springstead. She enjoyed being a Cub Scout leader and den mother, spending time with the children's ministry at Fourth Street Methodist Church for many years, working with crafts and making jewelry but most of all spending time with family and friends. Donna is survived by her husband, Concepcion, 3 sons, Victor (Rose) Cotto, Don (Tonya) Cotto, Jeremy Cotto, 1 daughter, Sophie Mora, and 6 grandchildren, Driana, Donielle, Thomas, Mya, Zackary and Celestine. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents and 1 sister, Jean (the late Jose`) Rivera. Family will be receiving guests Friday March 6, 2020 from 3pm until time of service at 7:30pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. For directions and guestbook visit dieterlememorialhome.com. 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 4, 2020