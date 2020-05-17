Donna L. Spang
1931 - 2020
Donna L. (Casper) Spang, 88, of Batavia, IL, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 14th with loved ones by her side.

She was born on September 4, 1931 in Aurora, IL.

Donna graduated from East Aurora High School in 1949 and worked many years for School District 131. Family was always of the utmost importance to Donna.

She is survived by her children: Mark (Cheryl) Spang, Kim (Anne) Spang, Brian (Gerrie) Spang, Tracy Joy, and Lisa (Michael) Simpson; six grandchildren: Brett (Jason) Weiss, Justin Spang, Nathan Spang, Matthew Spang, Spencer Spang, Hannah (Billy) Van Duzor; four great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Gus Silagi; and several nieces and nephews. For the last five years, Donna was lovingly cared for by Eric, Talen and Tsegii Baljinnyam.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Spang of 59 years; her son, Nick Spang; and her sister, Carol Silagi.

Due to current restrictions, a private family service will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery officiated by Fr. Max Lasrado from Blessed Sacrament Church in North Aurora. Arrangements were handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, IL. 60506 (630) 631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com to sign the virtual guest book or to leave condolences for Donna's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice, 2195 W. Diehl Rd. Naperville, IL 60563.



Published in Beacon News on May 17, 2020.
Service
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
