Donna Lou Maish, age, 70, of Oswego, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Alexian Brothers Medical Center. She was born December 1, 1948 in Aurora, Illinois the daughter of Ronald James and Lillian Bernice (nee Thryselius) Brown. Donna is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Cesar) Alvarado of Oswego, IL; a son Willard Maish Jr. of Aurora, IL; five sisters, Linda (Chuck) Pyle, Ellyn (Tom) Feltes, Pam (Dennis) Baily, Robin Brown, and Florine (Bert) Martin; three brothers, Brad Brown, Ronald Brown, and Fred (Tammy) Brown; a brother-in-law Richard Wackerlin; four grandchildren, Allison (Vanessa) Alvarado, and Andrea, Donovan Alvarado, and Codi Baner; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Donna is preceded in death by her brother, Donald Brown, a sister Wendy Wackerlin and a daughter Augusta who died at infancy. Visitation will be held on 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Ave Batavia, IL. Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow in River Hills Memorial Park.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 21, 2019