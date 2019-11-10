|
Donna M. Kaufman, age 83, of Montgomery, IL died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born September 25, 1936 in Aurora, IL the daughter of the late Lyman D and Sylvia C nee Plante Pike.
She was a member of St Anne Catholic Church, the Women's Club of the church, Montgomery Memorial Post #7452 Auxiliary. She was a member of the Class of 1954 of Madonna High School in Aurora, IL. For over 30 years she was a representative for the Avon Company within the Boulder Hill area.
Survivors include three daughters Deborah J (Gregory) Nelson of Montgomery, IL, Peggy S Kaufman of Somonauk, IL, Nancy J (Doug) Breese of Montgomery, IL, two sons Gary J (Connie) Kaufman of Oswego, IL, John M Kaufman of Sandwich, IL; eleven grandchildren, two great grandsons; also several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Kaufman, grandson Nicholas Hessling, sister Sally Pike, three brothers James Pike, David Pike and Daniel Pike.
Visitation will take place on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. Cremation will take place followed by private burial at St John's Catholic Cemetery in Somonauk, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to either live4lali.org or Live4Lali, 3255 N Arlington Heights Road, Suite 508, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 10, 2019