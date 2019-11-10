Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Kaufman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna M. Kaufman


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna M. Kaufman Obituary
Donna M. Kaufman, age 83, of Montgomery, IL died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born September 25, 1936 in Aurora, IL the daughter of the late Lyman D and Sylvia C nee Plante Pike.

She was a member of St Anne Catholic Church, the Women's Club of the church, Montgomery Memorial Post #7452 Auxiliary. She was a member of the Class of 1954 of Madonna High School in Aurora, IL. For over 30 years she was a representative for the Avon Company within the Boulder Hill area.

Survivors include three daughters Deborah J (Gregory) Nelson of Montgomery, IL, Peggy S Kaufman of Somonauk, IL, Nancy J (Doug) Breese of Montgomery, IL, two sons Gary J (Connie) Kaufman of Oswego, IL, John M Kaufman of Sandwich, IL; eleven grandchildren, two great grandsons; also several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Kaufman, grandson Nicholas Hessling, sister Sally Pike, three brothers James Pike, David Pike and Daniel Pike.

Visitation will take place on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. Cremation will take place followed by private burial at St John's Catholic Cemetery in Somonauk, IL.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to either live4lali.org or Live4Lali, 3255 N Arlington Heights Road, Suite 508, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -