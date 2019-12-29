Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Living Hope Church
North Aurora, IL
More Obituaries for Donna Beach-Kursell
Donna Mae Beach-Kursell

Donna Mae Beach-Kursell Obituary
Donna Mae Beach-Kursell, 76, of Montgomery, died peacefully in her home on December 23, 2019. On February 28, 1964, Donna was united in marriage to Dennis Kursell, at Claim Street Baptist Church in Aurora. Donna and Dennis have been married, shy of 2 months, for 58 years. Donna worked at Waldo Jr. High School for many years as a bookkeeper and as a secretary for a lawyer. Donna is survived by her husband, Dennis Kursell; brother LeRoy Beach; children: Craig Kursell, Julie (Charlie) Paulson, Paul (Nicole) Kursell, Janelle (Garett) Hettinger; Grandchildren: Brett (Rachael) Paulson, Jacqueline (Josh) Soloff, Ture (Brittany) Paulson, Hope and Calista Hettinger, Jacob, Joshua and Jackson Kursell; Great-Grandchildren: Austen and Juliana Soloff, Odin Paulson. There will be a Celebration of Life luncheon at Living Hope Church in North Aurora on January 4, 2020 at 12:00. Donna is being cremated and then buried at Lincoln Memorial Park near her mother, Stella Beach.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
