Donna Mae Feiden (Tews), 87, died peacefully on December 14, 2019 at her home in Springfield, Illinois surrounded by her loving family.
Donna was born in Aurora, Illinois on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1932 to Paul Adam and Elsie Henrietta (Dunger) Tews, who both preceded her in death, Paul in 1986 and Elsie in 1936.
She married George Gerald "Jerry" Feiden on April 30, 1955 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Aurora, IL. Jerry preceded her in death in 1995 after 40 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Lewis Frank Tews of Aurora, IL in 1951, a daughter, Susan Patricia Feiden of Aurora, IL in 1962, and a granddaughter, Melinda Rose Joni Feiden of Springfield, IL in 1999. Donna is survived by her 3 sons, Joseph Dennis Feiden of Petersburg, IL (wife Cynthia Murphy), Thomas Patrick Feiden of Lenexa, KS (wife Ellen Zimmer), and Paul Adam Feiden of Knoxville, TN (wife Jennifer Faulkner), her brother James Carl Tews of Yorkville, IL, her grandchildren Neal Feiden of Springfield, IL, Annalesa Feiden of Anseong, South Korea, Aleta Nicholson (husband Brian) of Springfield, IL, Paul Feiden of Denver, CO, Daniel Feiden, Mary Feiden, both of Lenexa, KS, Kelsey Feiden DesLauriers (husband Marc), Matthew Feiden (wife Lexie), Kimberly Feiden, and Michael Feiden, all of Knoxville, TN, and 4 great grandchildren.
Donna graduated from Yorkville High School, Yorkville, IL, in 1950 and from the Springfield School of Practical Nursing in 1976 with an LPN Certificate at the age of 44.
She worked in the office at Thor Power Tools in Aurora, IL for many years, both before her marriage and again briefly after her 2 oldest sons were toddlers. She then devoted herself as a loving wife and stay-at-home mother until starting her nursing career, working for nearly 20 years on the neurology ward (4G) at Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 1995.
She was affectionately known as "Sarge" by her co-workers. She loved caring for her patients, and often had them return after their recovery to show their appreciation for the care she gave them.
She was a devoted dog lover, and after her retirement she always had a dog to dote on, spoil, and treat like a best friend. She is preceded in death by Riley and Jaxx, and survived by her pal, Murphy.
Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. She had a reputation for being a legendary baker, cook, and housekeeper and enjoyed sharing her meals, desserts, and recipes with those that she loved. In her later years, when she threatened that "This is the last year I'm baking Christmas cookies," her grandchildren wouldn't hear of it, taking it upon themselves to plan special visits to help her bake.
She was a meticulous house-keeper and enjoyed maintaining her perennial and herb gardens. Although she cherished seeing Washington Park in its full autumn beauty, the fall leaves in her yard were the bane of her existence. She enjoyed exercising with her friends at the YMCA, visiting with her closest neighbors, and keeping up with her children and grandchildren via Facebook, Facetime, phone calls, and cherished visits.
Donna was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church.
Arrangements are being made by Bisch & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on December 23, 2019 at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church until the time of a Funeral Mass at 11am. Private burial will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 19, 2019