Donna Marie Way, 65, of Somonauk passed away December 23, 2019, at Edward Hospital in Naperville. Donna was born to Eugene "Albert" and Shirley (Konrad) Coselman April 12, 1954, in Aurora, Illinois. Donna was a member of United Church of Sandwich and worked at Plano Molding twenty-six years before retiring. Donna is survived by her husband Joseph of Somonauk, son Bobbie Coselman of Somonauk, daughter Jennifer (Josh) Bauer of Sandwich, son Joseph of Somonauk, 6 grandchildren, Alex Ross of Yorkville, Sydney Coselman of Kenosha, WI, Zackery Bauer of Leland, Emma Wortman of Sandwich, Logan Adkins of Somonauk, and Jordan Bauer of Sandwich, stepmother Elizabeth Coselman of Leland, sister Nancy Coselman of Hinckley, brother Rick (Michelle) Sexton of Fleming Island, FL, brother Jerry (Tonya) Sexton of Harding, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ronald. Private services for family will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude's Children Hospital or .
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 26, 2019