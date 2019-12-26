Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Way
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Marie Way


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Marie Way Obituary
Donna Marie Way, 65, of Somonauk passed away December 23, 2019, at Edward Hospital in Naperville. Donna was born to Eugene "Albert" and Shirley (Konrad) Coselman April 12, 1954, in Aurora, Illinois. Donna was a member of United Church of Sandwich and worked at Plano Molding twenty-six years before retiring. Donna is survived by her husband Joseph of Somonauk, son Bobbie Coselman of Somonauk, daughter Jennifer (Josh) Bauer of Sandwich, son Joseph of Somonauk, 6 grandchildren, Alex Ross of Yorkville, Sydney Coselman of Kenosha, WI, Zackery Bauer of Leland, Emma Wortman of Sandwich, Logan Adkins of Somonauk, and Jordan Bauer of Sandwich, stepmother Elizabeth Coselman of Leland, sister Nancy Coselman of Hinckley, brother Rick (Michelle) Sexton of Fleming Island, FL, brother Jerry (Tonya) Sexton of Harding, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ronald. Private services for family will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude's Children Hospital or .
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -