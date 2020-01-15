|
Donnie J. Hatman, 84, of Aurora and most recently Morris, passed away January 13, 2020 and Rush Copley Medical Center. She was born January 14, 1936, in Bassett, Arkansas, daughter of Ernthie and Lalia (Lovelady) Yancey. Donnie worked on the assembly line at Western Electric for over 15 years. She enjoyed shopping, cooking and reading but most of all spending time with family and friends. Donnie is survived by 2 sons, Alton Jr. (Melody), Lonnie (Mary), 1 daughter, Kimberly (Kevin) Thuente and adopted daughter Cathy (Jim) Lavigne. 13 grandchildren, Misty, Brandi, Rob, Steevn, Samantha, Jacob, Tyler, Kendra, Sydney, Amanda, Melinda, Josh and Jessica. 9 great grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Donnie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 40 years, Alton Sr., 1 daughter, Joyce Lene' Fry and 9 siblings. Family will be receiving guests Saturday January 18, 2020 from 10am until time of service at 12pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
