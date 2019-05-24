|
Mother Dorace "Mama Dorace" Williams, 98 of Aurora, Illinois passed away from this life to eternity on May 16, 2019, at Asbury Gardens in North Aurora, Illinois surrounded by her loving family.Funeral Arrangements for Mother Dorace Williams, Saturday, May 25, 2019, Visitation 10:00 a.m. ~ 11:00 a.m., Funeral Services ~ 11:00 a.m., Gayles Memorial Baptist Church 730 N. Gillette Avenue, Aurora, IL 60506. Pastor Johnny McGowan ~ Eulogy. Funeral Services Entrusted to James Funeral Home, 204 Hill Avenue, Aurora, IL 60506, (630) 851-6503
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 24, 2019