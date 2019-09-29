|
|
Doris E. Okerblad, 84, of Yorkville, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 25, 2019. She was born on September 17, 1935 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Edward and Lillian (Parker) Marema. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and was lovingly referred to by her great-granddaughters as "Cuckoo". Baking, reading and crocheting were some of her favorite hobbies. Each of her children and grandchildren have a personalized afghan that was specially made for them. Doris' love for the Chicago Cubs started at the age of 10 when her father took her to her first Cubs game. She was a diehard fan ever since, she also enjoyed the Chicago Bears and was a true sports fan at heart. For over 60 years she played cards monthly with high school friends where many memories were made. June fishing trips to Minnesota with the Williams family were some of her most memorable and fondest times, the friendships, the laughs and the memories made would last a lifetime. She will be dearly missed by each of the lives she touched.
She is survived by her children; Eric (Susan) Okerblad, David Okerblad, Lori (Tim) Urness, Ed Okerblad, Cindi (Paul) Ingraham; 14 grandchildren; 3 great-granddaughters; dear friends Norma and Robert "Cowboy" Williams; brother, Ken Marema, sister-in-law, Vicki Kloehn and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert "Oke", grandsons, Robert Alexander Okerblad and Matthew Alexander Sharp and sisters, Marilyn, Jean, Ethel and Barbara.
Family will be receiving guests on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. She will lie in state from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral Mass at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church 7S771 Dugan Rd Sugar Grove, IL. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In her honor please wear Cubs attire to the wake.
Visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 29, 2019