Doris Elaine McKenzie, 90, of North Aurora passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital. Doris was born May 31, 1929 in Manlius, IL the daughter of Roy and Opal (nee Scott) Grimes. Doris was united in marriage to John W. McKenzie August 24, 1957 in Tampico, IL. Doris was happiest in the company of her family. She was very devoted to her children and grandchildren. Doris loved to play bingo and watch the Wheel of Fortune and The Price is Right. She also enjoyed watching the Cubs. She was a talented cross stitcher with The Lord's Prayer given to many family members and friends as a housewarming gift. She is survived by her loving husband John; four children, Sue (Joe) Cotten, Jeff (Connie) McKenzie, Scott (Lilian Li) McKenzie, and Jim (Charlene) McKenzie; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Kevin and Sean McKenzie, Noah and Matthew Cotten, and Zach and Jieni Li; a sister Viva Dirks; two sisters-in-law Alice Grimes and Roberta Danielson, and a brother-in-law Robert McKenzie, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her son Timothy McKenzie; and her siblings, Marie Calsyn, Marvin Grimes, Kathryn Johannsen, Kenneth Grimes, Merle Grimes, Bonnie Haley, and Harold Grimes. A memorial service will be held 12:00 noon Friday, June 14, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment to follow at River Hills Memorial Park.For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Home, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com