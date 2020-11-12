1/1
Doris J. Mahoney
1931 - 2020
Doris J. (Ducett) Mahoney, 89, of Amagansett, New York, died on November 5, 2020. She was born June 23, 1931, in Chicago, IL. She was a resident of Yorkville, IL, for over 30 years, retiring to Marco Island, FL, in 1991. After the passing of her husband, she loved to travel to Europe and was a wonderful artist who loved to paint. She enjoyed entertaining and was the life of the party. While raising her 4 children, she was very active in the community. She was often involved with the Yorkville Women's Club's activities and as the "Picture Lady" at the local schools sharing her love of the arts. She has spent her last few years in Florida and New York.

She was married on May 2, 1953, to Robert J. Mahoney and they were married for 43 years until his passing. She is survived by her son Michael P. (Mary) Mahoney of Whitewater, WI; her daughter Kathleen M. (Eric) Miller of Yorkville, IL; her daughter-in-law Debbie Mahoney of Warrensburg, MO; her grandchildren Timothy (Kristin) Rosenwinkel of Hinckley, IL; Mark (Ashley) Rosenwinkel of Winfield, IL; Molly (Cody) Reynolds of Warrensburg, MO; Daniel Mahoney of St. Louis, MO; Mitchell Miller of Yorkville, IL; and her great-grandchildren, Audra, Ellis, Paige, Bridget Rosenwinkel; 1 niece and 2 nephews, and her special friend of 24 years Tom Lydon, as well as his family, of Amagansett, NY.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother, her husband, Robert J. Mahoney, her daughter, Mary P. Rosenwinkel, her son, Robert B. Mahoney, her brother-in-law, and her sister-in-law.

A Funeral Mas will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:00 am at San Marco Catholic Church, Marco Island, FL. Burial will follow at Marco Island Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children or St Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in Beacon News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
San Marco Catholic Church
NOV
16
Burial
Marco Island Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
