Dorothy E. (Gatewood) Capshaw, 95, of Oswego Illinois passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born in Saulsbury, TN on February 26, 1924, the daughter of George B and Rachel (Sexton) Gatewood. Dorothy grew up in a rural farm setting, along with her seven siblings, where she learned to work hard, appreciate what she had and to give thanks to the Lord. Dorothy married Christopher Lloyd Capshaw on January 3, 1948, and five years later they moved their family to Aurora, IL. In addition to being a homemaker, Dorothy worked for many years as a physical therapy aide at Copley Memorial Hospital, until her retirement. She was an active member of Park Place Baptist Church for over 50 years and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. She enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as keeping busy with hobbies such as quilting, crocheting, knitting, reading, crossword puzzles, and the ever-present jigsaw puzzle. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter (Mary Katherine), her husband of 53 years, three sisters (Geneva Shoffner, Mary Lou Capshaw and Imogene Rogers) and three brothers (Buddy, Junior and Joe Gatewood). Mrs. Capshaw is survived by one brother; Doris Gatewood of Memphis, TN, six children; Linda Pellens and Barbara (Tony) Geib of Jensen Beach FL, Diane Gatenby (Robert) of Oswego IL, Joel Capshaw (Gwen) of Plano IL, Dan Capshaw (Jim Lawler) of Seattle WA and Lisa Horton (Brett) of Bristol IL., 12 grandchildren; John Kelley, Debbie Fogelberg, Mike Deutsch, Erika Stacy, Todd Gatenby, Ryan Capshaw, Michelle Hanson, Eric Capshaw, Brandon Capshaw, Matt Dunley, Lindsay Dunley and Brett Horton and 22 ½ great grandchildren. Thank you to Divine Hospice of Yorkville for their love and support they provided. The family wishes to express their extreme gratitude to Tanya Seliazniova for the constant love and care she provided their mother over the last three months. She was a true angel from heaven. The family will be receiving guests Friday, April 12 from 5pm – 7pm at Dieterle Funeral Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park. For guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary