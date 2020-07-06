Lifelong Aurora resident Dorothy E. Ellis passed away quietly on July 3, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1923 in Aurora, IL. Beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother, Dorothy leaves a legacy of love, friendship, patriotism, volunteerism and civic engagement.
Dorothy worked for 30 years in the East Aurora schools of Gates, Waldo and Simmons as a math teacher. Her love of mathematics began at the age of 12, and she inspired her students to not only enjoy math, but to become the future leaders of our city, our state and our nation.
Volunteerism and civic engagement were as important to Dorothy as her teaching. She became a member of Beta Sigma Phi, GFWC Woman's Club of Aurora, and AAUW; later becoming an officer and executive officer of each. Dorothy also had a passion for assisting women in need, serving as a board member of Mutual Ground and champion of the Mutual Ground Resale Shop. Additionally, Dorothy served as a board member of the Aurora Historical Society for many years.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Smith; her sons, Richard, William (Sharon), Robert (Bonnie), John and Thomas (Lynn); her daughter, Catherine (Vince) India; 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Ada (Vogel) Smith; her sister, Blanche Dawson; her husband, Melvin C. Ellis; her daughters-in-law, Rosina (Foley) Ellis and Rae Ann (Stech) Ellis and grandson, John H. Ellis II.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 3-7 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 A.M. also at The Healy Chapel, Aurora with 50 people maximum in attendance. The service will be livestreamed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/61762984
. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park.
Donations in her memory can be made to Mutual Ground or the Aurora Historical Society.
to leave an online condolence.