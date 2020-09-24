Dorothy J Glover, 97, of Sheridan, Mission Twp., IL died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the LaSalle County Nursing Home in Ottawa, IL. She was born January 23, 1923 in Lemont, IL, the daughter of the late George and Florence (Pfaff) Steinhouse.
She was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church in Wedron, IL.
Survivors include six daughters: Carol (John) Visocky, Mary Hales, Betty Glover, Sharon (Jerry) Doerksen, Diane (Kalon) Majors, Kathy McMaster; two sons: Gerald Glover, Dale (Cathy) Glover; thirteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, a sister, Marjorie (Don) Picha, a brother, Robert (Dolly) Steinhouse, two sisters-in-law: Elaine Glover, Irma Glover;?and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl F Glover and a brother, Leo Steinhouse.
Private family visitation will take place at GABEL-DUNN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 333 West Church St, Sheridan, IL 60551. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St Columba Catholic Church, 122 W Washington St, Ottawa, IL. Interment will take place at Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa, IL.
Memorials may be directed to either American Heart Associaiton, 300 S Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606 or Juvenile Diabetes Association, 1 N LaSalle St, #1200, Chicago, IL 60602 or the charity of the donor's choice
.
For additional information 815/496-2003 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com