Dorothy J. Goble, 100, of Aurora, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Symphony at the Tillers. She was born April 14, 1919 in Aurora, IL to Gerald and Kathryn (Wagner) Cobb. She retired from All-Steel in 1984 after 40 years of service. She was lovingly referred to as Dolly by her family and friends. She was also respected for her strength and how she provided for her family. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, long walks with the sun on her face, and gardening, especially roses. She was a member of the Salvation Army.Dolly is survived by her three children, Charmaine Hildalgo of Los Angeles, CA, John (Carol) Goble of Wheaton, IL, David Goble of Aurora, IL; two grandchildren, Gabrielle Goble and Dillon Goble; a special niece, Paula Herman of Ranchester, WY.She is preceded in death by her daughter, Dorothy Rae Shannon; her son, Brian Goble; parents; and a sister, Virginia Montgomery. Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Dorothy's family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 22, 2019