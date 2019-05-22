Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Goble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. Goble

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy J. Goble Obituary
Dorothy J. Goble, 100, of Aurora, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Symphony at the Tillers. She was born April 14, 1919 in Aurora, IL to Gerald and Kathryn (Wagner) Cobb. She retired from All-Steel in 1984 after 40 years of service. She was lovingly referred to as Dolly by her family and friends. She was also respected for her strength and how she provided for her family. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, long walks with the sun on her face, and gardening, especially roses. She was a member of the Salvation Army.Dolly is survived by her three children, Charmaine Hildalgo of Los Angeles, CA, John (Carol) Goble of Wheaton, IL, David Goble of Aurora, IL; two grandchildren, Gabrielle Goble and Dillon Goble; a special niece, Paula Herman of Ranchester, WY.She is preceded in death by her daughter, Dorothy Rae Shannon; her son, Brian Goble; parents; and a sister, Virginia Montgomery. Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Dorothy's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Daleiden Mortuary
Download Now