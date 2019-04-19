|
|
Dorothy Gordon of FL went home April 15 ,2019 to be with the Lord. she was 80 born Aug 12, 1938 in ark. move to FL. from Batavia, IL Retired from Caterpillar after 40 yrs. she leaves 3 daughter Margaret Mcglon of FL, Frankie Harmon of NY and Myra Gordon- Brown of SC 2 son Freddie Clark of IL and Danny Clark of CA 4sister Ardelia Spicer of IL, Carrie Smith of IL Frankie Blackwell of NY and Judy Henderson of IL also Grandchildren, Greatgrandchildren and many loving friends. Dorothy was a very loving & kind Person who gave too everyone she met. she will be truly missed.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 19, 2019