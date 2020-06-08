Dorothy J. Kliebhan, 91, of Wauwatosa, WI, and formerly of Aurora, IL, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at St. Camillus.







Dorothy was born August 13, 1928, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Phillip and Loretta Dreis (Balzer) and sister to Phil (Mary Lou) and Callie Grebe (Edward). She was a strong, loving woman and dedicated Catholic, who loved to travel, play cards (especially Bridge and Sheepshead), spend time with family and friends, make an occasional visit to a casino and ultimately lived life to its fullest.



On October 1, 1949, Dorothy married James A. Kliebhan of Green Bay, WI, and lived in Milwaukee until 1965, when they moved to Aurora. James preceded her in death on September 15, 1981.







Her passion, hobby and business interests were antiques. Partnering with her sister-in-law for 13 years, they ran an antique business in the Milwaukee area. Upon moving to Aurora, she then started her own antique enterprise, Antique Treasures, which she would run for the next 50 years.



Dorothy was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Dorothy is survived by two sons, Greg (Linda) and James (Karen), and two daughters, Jennifer Aebi (Kurt) and Laura Mullen (Kevin). Dorothy also had three daughters who preceded her in death, Deborah Hanson (Steve), Mary and Dorothy. Grandchildren include Kelly Perri (Salvatore), Katy Redlingshafer (Ray), Juliann Cline, Stephanie Tellez (Ivan), Sarah Jones (Chris), Lexie Barton (Levi), Laura Aebi, Austin and Madeline Kliebhan, Daniel, Will and Maggie Mullen, with great grandchildren including Adrian, Eric, Marissa, Angel, Deborah, Lutece, Gwen, Emerson, Finn and Raymond.



A private burial service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI.





