Dorothy Mae Hornback, 88, passed away on May 11, 2020. She was born on August 11, 1931. She retired from Furnas Electric after 49 years of dedicated service. She was the beloved aunt of Bonnie (David) Seyller, Richard Krull, Linda Faye, Nancy Worzal and Earl Worzal, great aunt to 3.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Hornback.
Due to current restrictions a private graveside will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park at a later date.
Visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com to sign guestbook
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Hornback.
Due to current restrictions a private graveside will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park at a later date.
Visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com to sign guestbook
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 13, 2020.