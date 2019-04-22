Dorothy Ann Vesecky Scott passed away, Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born September 11, 1922 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Stephen and Anna (Fabian) Vesecky. At six year old, she met the love of her life, a neighborhood boy, Sigmund Scott. In 1941, they finally married, and spent the next 53 years together until his passing in August 1994. Sig was drafted into the Navy, and the couple moved to San Francisco, California. Upon his discharge, they returned to the Chicago area. While living in Oak Park, they welcomed the first of their two sons, Ronald. After being offered a position at the new Caterpillar plant in Montgomery, the family moved to Boulder Hill. Their second son, David soon arrived, and the family was complete. During the time their sons were growing up , Dorothy was an active member of the community, serving as a room mother at Boulder Hill School, a member of the Boulder Hill Welcome Wagon committee, and as Den Mother with Cub Scout Pack 348. Dorothy and Sig were enthusiastic bowlers belonging to leagues in Aurora and Naperville. For many years they taught bowling at St Paul's Church. Dorothy continued to bowl well into her nineties. They were among the first members of St Anne Church, and Dorothy was an active member of S.A.S (St Anne Seniors) for many years. Dorothy was a member of the Lucky 50 Club, the Aurora Moose Lodge, and WINGS group. She was a hospital volunteer at Copley Hospital, logging over 2300 hours of time. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sigmund M. Scott, her parents, Stephen and Anna Veseceky, and her sister, Rita Vesecky Diver. She is survived by her sons, Ronald (Kris) of Montgomery, and David (fiancé Beth Perry) of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, grandchildren Katrina (Bill) Piersall of Napverville, Jessica (Nick Kerelchek) Eddy of Springfield, Virginia, Brooke (Mike) Terlunan, of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, Jackie (Tom) O'Neill of Delavan, Wisconsin, Nik Scott (Marianne Chrisos) of Dallas, Texas and Amy (Chris) Taylor of Washington State, great-grandchildren Caitlin Piersall, Isabel and Evie Kerelchek; William and Addison Terlunan; Liam, Roe Rileigh and Wrenley O'Neill and Hadley Taylor, along with many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her love of bowling, cards, and dice games. She loved gardening, knitting, fishing, and baking, and was especially proud of winning a blue ribbon for her French bread at the Sandwich Fair. She will be greatly missed by her family, relatives near and far, and her many, many friends. A memorial funeral mass service will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd , 10:00 a.m. at St Anne Catholic Church, Oswego, IL with private family burial at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to The Claretons, St Jude League, 205 W Monroe St Chicago IL 60505 or the . Arrangements entrusted to Dieterle Memorial Home. For guestbook and directions visitwww.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary