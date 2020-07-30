Dorothy Mae Pryor ("Dea"), age 86, passed away in her home on July 19, 2020, with her loved ones surrounding her. She was born on February 8, 1934, in Holly Springs, MS, and was the fourth of four children born to Eddie and Lottie McGhee. She accepted Christ at an early age at Yarbrough Chapel C.M.E. Church in Holly Springs. After moving to Aurora, IL, Dorothy opened a daycare in her own home, taking care of generations of families' children for over thirty years until retiring. She was devoted to her family, a dear friend to many, and known for her excellent cooking and so many other specialties. Left to cherish her memory are: her children, sons, Larry (Jackie) McGhee, Johnnie McGhee, Micheal (Mary Lou) Pryor, and Timothy Pryor; daughters, Linda Pryor (Anthony Birks), Sandra (Kevin) Rayford, Farnica Blakes (Roy Brisco); grandchildren, Jon Karla, Shayla, Thurnica, Thurman, Contessia, Shareese, Dorothy, Mychal, and Justice; great-grandchildren, Cam'ren, Elyiss, Kemarrie, De'Airrah, Kammiah, Mychal Jr., Isiah, and Eriq; goddaughter, Phyllis Perkins; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Lottie McGhee; sons, Dennis and Jerry Pryor; brothers, Charlie and Robert "Shorty" McGhee, and sister, Birtha B. Stewart.



"I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die." - John 11:25-26 (NKJV)



Arrangements were entrusted to James Funeral Services. Twin Pines Crematory performed the cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



"And God will wipe every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away." - Revelations 21:4 (NKJV)





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store