Dorothy Myrtle Svendsen
Mrs. Dorothy "Dody" Myrtle Svendsen (née Klemt), of Aurora, Illinois passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at the age of 96. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always supportive, fun, caring and a bit feisty.

Dorothy was born to parents Richard and Ida Klemt on August 25, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up the youngest of seven children. On June 3, 1950, she married Thorvald "Thor" Svendsen. Together, they had three children.

Dorothy is remembered for her love of music, Chicago Cubs baseball and traveling.

She is survived by her son, Keith (Nancy) Svendsen; daughters, Karen (Ed) Schurman and Donna (Jim) Scheffler; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thor; her parents, Richard and Ida; sisters, Alameda, Lillian, Ruth and Elsie; and her brothers, Richard and Robert.

She will be interred alongside her husband, Thor, at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on September 4, 2020. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations.

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Dorothy's family.



Published in Beacon News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
