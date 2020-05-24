Dorothy V. Slou, age 95, passed away May 20, 2020 at Asbury Gardens in North Aurora. She was born August 25, 1924 in Chicago, the daughter of John and Rose (nee McNealy) Casserly.
Survivors include her children, Jerome (Ruth Ann) Slou, Thomas Slou, and Kathleen (Michael) Adley; grandchildren, Michael (Katherine) Slou and Kevin (Catherine) Slou; and great grandchildren, Alex, Matthew, Graycin, Logan, and Brody.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Slou; brother, Joseph Casserly; and her parents, John and Rose Casserly.
Due to current restrictions, a funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Peter Church with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City.
Arrangements handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500
Arrangements handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500
Arrangements handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500
Published in Beacon News on May 24, 2020.