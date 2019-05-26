Dorothy was born in Aurora on November 10, 1926 to George and Myrtle Hines. She was united in marriage to DeWitt Whitmer on July 11, 1947. They were married 69 years. She was a member of the Fox Valley Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was a beautician, having her own shop for 40 years. She is survived by her sons Larry (Gayle) Whitmer of Montgomery, IL and Stephen (Luanne) Whitmer of Toivola, MI; five grandchildren, Angella (Mark) Wilson, Rebekah (Christopher) Cyncar, Kristina (Richard) Colon, Matthew Whitmer, Lindsey Whitmer, and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband DeWitt, daughter Pamela, her parents, and a brother, Richard Hines.The family will be receiving guests on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1:00 until the time of the Memorial service at 1:30 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 261 Ashland Avenue Aurora, IL.The family sincerely thanks the caregivers at Season's Hospice and Jenning's Terrace. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 26, 2019