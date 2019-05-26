Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Whitmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Whitmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Whitmer Obituary
Dorothy was born in Aurora on November 10, 1926 to George and Myrtle Hines. She was united in marriage to DeWitt Whitmer on July 11, 1947. They were married 69 years. She was a member of the Fox Valley Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She was a beautician, having her own shop for 40 years. She is survived by her sons Larry (Gayle) Whitmer of Montgomery, IL and Stephen (Luanne) Whitmer of Toivola, MI; five grandchildren, Angella (Mark) Wilson, Rebekah (Christopher) Cyncar, Kristina (Richard) Colon, Matthew Whitmer, Lindsey Whitmer, and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband DeWitt, daughter Pamela, her parents, and a brother, Richard Hines.The family will be receiving guests on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1:00 until the time of the Memorial service at 1:30 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 261 Ashland Avenue Aurora, IL.The family sincerely thanks the caregivers at Season's Hospice and Jenning's Terrace.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.