Dorwin Ray Larsen was born April 9, 1934 in Spink, South Dakota. Dorwin was the third son of Peder and Iva Fern Larsen. He passed away on April 18, 2019. Dorwin was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Hendersonville, NC.As Dorwin was growing up, he spent many hours working in his father's business, Pete's Locker Service.Dorwin attended the Centerville Public Schools and graduated from Centerville High School in the spring of 1952. On August 21, 1956 Dorwin married Louise Ann Johnson in Centerville, South Dakota. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 1957 and went to work for the Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria, Illinois. While working Dorwin earned a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bradley University.On October 6, 1959 their first son, Wayne David was born. On August 14, 1964 their daughter, Carolyn Marie was born. On May 17, 1970 their son Eric Paul was born.In 1986 Dorwin moved to Kobe, Japan as the Managing Director of Caterpillar's joint venture with Mitsubishi.After working for Caterpillar Tractor Company for 40 years Dorwin retired with his wife Louise to Flat Rock, North Carolina in 1996 where they had a new home built in Kenmure.Dorwin is survived by his wife, Louise, two sons, Wayne, (Susan), Wylie, TX, Eric, (Christine), Seattle, WA. and one daughter, Carolyn, (Francois), Westford, MA, 11 grandchildren, one sister-in-law Jeanette, Sioux Falls, SD and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Arvin, Wallace and his wife Gladys, one sister Karen and her husband John Stuntebeck.A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Ken Langsdorf and Pastor Greg Williams Officiating. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or the .Online Condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary