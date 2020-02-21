|
|
"Granny" was born on Aug11,1928 in Tippah County MS to the late Jodie & Gable Waldrop . She was an active member at the Original Temple of God church serving on the Mother Board ; she also loved to sing in her church choir until her health failed . She entered into eternity on Feb 16, 2020 at home with family in Aurora Illinois . She was preceded in death by her parents , siblings and two children Lawyer & Sherri . She leaves her life and precious memories with her children Mary (Terry) Hunter and Jonathan Jordan . Grand children, Great grand children , great great grandchildren, nieces , nephews , cousins and a host of friends . Visitation will be held on Friday Feb 21 from 4-7 and Funeral Feb 22 wake:10am service:11am
626 N Root St Aurora IL 60505
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 21, 2020