Doug Hill, 87, of Aurora Illinois passed away February 19 of natural causes with his wife and daughter by his side. Doug started life as a farmer on his father's family farm in Big Rock Illinois, going on to become a successful entrepreneur running his own electronics business and moving to Aurora. He and his wife, Dona (LaMagdeline) had 2 children, Jeannine (John) Kelley and Brandt Hill, granddaughter, Krystle Hill and great grandson, Connor Hill. Doug led an active life, participated in a variety of sports, coached gymnastics and college tennis, volunteered to help others, led community service events, and was a treasured father and husband. During his lifetime, Doug received many awards: YMCA Man of the Year for his 13 years of volunteer work coaching gymnastics, Optimist Man of the Year for his years of community service, and for his winning record as Waubonsee Community College Tennis Coach for 20 years, he was inducted in to both the Waubonsee and Skyway Conference Coaching Halls of Fame as well as winning many Coach of the Year awards. In lieu of a funeral service or flowers, Doug's family would like to encourage people to spend time mentoring a child or volunteering to help their communities as these were things that Doug dedicated much of his life to doing. Doug will be greatly missed but his legacy lives on with his family and the many lives he touched as friend, mentor, coach and community leader.