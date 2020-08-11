Douglas E. Ness 84, of Plano, passed away August 7, 2020 at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, IL. Doug was born July 7, 1936 in Aurora, grew up in Montgomery and graduated from East Aurora High School. Doug was united in marriage on May 21, 1977 to Barbara Schwartz and they spent the next 43 years together. He was a loving husband, father and brother who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Doug worked in retail grocery, Kroger & Eagle, over 40 years and enjoyed his association with his customers and fellow employees during this time. Doug participated in the Montgomery VFW yearly Poppy Drive and generally received the most contributions due to his friendly personality. Doug enjoyed fishing in Minnesota with his son, relatives and fishing buddies. He could be seen cheering on his son during basketball, football and track games and participating in Boy Scout activities. He also loved working in the yard, horseback riding and spending time with his German Shepard's and one Dachshund. Doug will be remembered for his good sense of humor and always being willing to help his friends and family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Helen Carolyn Schneidt and Elmer Theodore Ness, brothers, Gary Ness and Niles Ness and sisters Kay Ness and Judith Ness. Doug is survived by his wife Barbara of 43 years, son Eric (Kat Auman) Ness, sisters, Beth Salemi, Nancy (Steve) Collins, Faith Morley, Anita Phillips and his granddog, Baron, who provided comfort and companionship during his illness. Due to current restrictions there will be no public services at this time. The family will have a private graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to castforkids.org
. The Family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Advocate Medical Group, Rush Copley, Amita Health Aurora and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital for their loving care during his illness.
