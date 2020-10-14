Douglas W. Fancsali, 73, of Montgomery, IL passed away on October 11, 2020 at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care after a very brief diagnosis of lung cancer and kidney cancer. He was born on July 24, 1947 to the late Louis Fancsali and Daisy Fancsali.
In his late teens and 20's, Doug was a drummer in the band the Rising Suns. He couldn't sing, but he was a great whistler. Doug was a life long carpenter, and was previously in partnership with his dad in Lou and Doug Fancsali Builders. He built many homes in Boulder Hill. He was a realtor with Fair Realty. He also worked for Primus Corporation and then worked in Grand Cayman Islands, building multi-million dollar homes. He was a former Trustee of the Village of Montgomery for many years. He was a member of the Elks Club and he was also a lifetime member of the Tiger Club in Aurora. He ran the Tiger Club kitchen for many years with his good friend, Ron Glenn. Doug had a great sense of humor and could sit for hours telling jokes. Doug loved dogs, including Max, Button and Buster.
Survivors include his wife of just shy of 55 years, Kathie, his daughter, Kim (Terry) Lobdell of Millington, and his daughter, Jenni Fancsali of Davenport, IA; 3 sisters, Joyce Myers of Hiawatha, IA, Janet DeForest of New Lenox, IL and Patricia Fancsali of Schaumburg, IL; 8 grandchildren, Jessica, Adam, Katie (Connor), Nathan (Stefanie), Christopher, Danielle, Adriana and Jelissa; 3 great grandchildren, Carter, Ariah and Kayden; as well as sisters-in-law, Susie Walker and Alice Capizzano, nieces and nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law, Dick DeForest, Ken Myers, Danny Franks and Terry Franks.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL from 10 A.M. until the service hour at 12 P.M. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com
to leave an online condolence.