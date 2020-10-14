1/1
Douglas W. Fancsali
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas W. Fancsali, 73, of Montgomery, IL passed away on October 11, 2020 at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care after a very brief diagnosis of lung cancer and kidney cancer. He was born on July 24, 1947 to the late Louis Fancsali and Daisy Fancsali.

In his late teens and 20's, Doug was a drummer in the band the Rising Suns. He couldn't sing, but he was a great whistler. Doug was a life long carpenter, and was previously in partnership with his dad in Lou and Doug Fancsali Builders. He built many homes in Boulder Hill. He was a realtor with Fair Realty. He also worked for Primus Corporation and then worked in Grand Cayman Islands, building multi-million dollar homes. He was a former Trustee of the Village of Montgomery for many years. He was a member of the Elks Club and he was also a lifetime member of the Tiger Club in Aurora. He ran the Tiger Club kitchen for many years with his good friend, Ron Glenn. Doug had a great sense of humor and could sit for hours telling jokes. Doug loved dogs, including Max, Button and Buster.

Survivors include his wife of just shy of 55 years, Kathie, his daughter, Kim (Terry) Lobdell of Millington, and his daughter, Jenni Fancsali of Davenport, IA; 3 sisters, Joyce Myers of Hiawatha, IA, Janet DeForest of New Lenox, IL and Patricia Fancsali of Schaumburg, IL; 8 grandchildren, Jessica, Adam, Katie (Connor), Nathan (Stefanie), Christopher, Danielle, Adriana and Jelissa; 3 great grandchildren, Carter, Ariah and Kayden; as well as sisters-in-law, Susie Walker and Alice Capizzano, nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law, Dick DeForest, Ken Myers, Danny Franks and Terry Franks.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL from 10 A.M. until the service hour at 12 P.M. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Service
12:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved