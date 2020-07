My deepest condolences to all the family. Duane was a good man and awesome person that our family had the privilege to know for the last 15 years. He was a good friend to my father and they often visited and during the hardest time for my dad when my sister passed he was there for my dad and nieces and nephew. He often talked of home and was very pleasant. May he Rest In Peace.

Noemi Salinas-Forsythe

Friend