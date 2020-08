Dustlesell "Dusty" Herron, 73 of Peachtree City, GA, passed away July 24, 2020. She was born March 22, 1947 in Holly Springs, MS, daughter of the late William and Johnell Stewart.Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 9 AM until time of service 11 AM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. A private burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park.To read the full obituary and sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com . 630-897-9291